

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's small business confidence improved for the second straight month in June, though slightly, survey data from Shoko Chukin Bank showed Wednesday.



The small business confidence rose to 49.2 in June from 48.9 in the previous month. In April, the reading was 48.6.



The confidence indicator for manufacturing sector climbed further to 48.7 in June from 47.8 in May. Meanwhile, the non-manufacturing index declined to 49.5 from 49.8.



The business sentiment for July is expected to increase to 49.8. The index is forecast to rise to 49.7 in manufacturing and to 49.8 in non-manufacturing.



