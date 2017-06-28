Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-06-28 07:35 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The Group revenue during the nine months of FY2017 stood at 45 980 thousand EUR, while during the same period of FY2016 revenue was 42 486 thousand EUR.



Net profit of the Group during the nine months was 2 928 thousand EUR, up from 1750 thousand EUR at the same period last year.



EBITDA constituted 4 457 thousand EUR, while year ago it stood at 3 142 thousand EUR.



The Group Revenue during the third quarter of FY2017 stood at 16 537 thousand EUR, while during the same period of FY2016 revenue was 12 903 thousand EUR.



Net profit of the Group during the third quarter was 1 158 thousand EUR, up from 661 thousand EUR at the same period last year.



EBITDA constituted 1 715 thousand EUR, while year ago it stood at 1 119 thousand EUR.



Additional information: Head of Finance Jonas Krutinis Phone No: +370 5 2525700



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=636538