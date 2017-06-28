

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - A massive cyberattack has hit Europe on Tuesday, spreading to U.S. and Asia, affecting businesses and government systems with ransom demands.



The new ransomware attack, in a possible reprise of a widespread WannaCry assault in May, is said to be caused by the virus linked to malware called Petrwrap or Petya. The affected users are told to pay $300 in cryptocurrency per infected computer to unlock their systems.



The organizations in Russia and the Ukraine were the most affected. Kaspersky Lab analysts reportedly said that about 2,000 users had been attacked as of midday Tuesday in North America.



Russian oil giant Rosneft PJSC, advertiser WPP Plc and Ukrainian government ministries were all hit by the attacks. The site of the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant was also hit, forcing scientists to monitor radiation levels manually.



The pharmaceutical giant Merck on Twitter said, 'our company's computer network was compromised today as part of global hack.'



The virus has reached as far as India blocking the operations of a terminal operated by A.P. Moller-Maersk at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust near Mumbai. The biggest container port in India was unable to load or unload as they can't identify which shipment belongs to whom.



The virus reportedly is starting to spread in China, but a large-scale outbreak is yet to be detected.



According to cyber researchers, the Petya virus used an exploit developed by the National Security Agency that was later leaked onto the Internet by hackers.



Mark Graff, the chief executive of Tellagraff, a cybersecurity company, said, 'The onslaught of ransomware attacks may be the 'new normal. The emergence of Petya and WannaCry really points out the need for a response plan and a policy on what companies are going to do about ransomware. You won't want to make that decision at a time of panic, in a cloud of emotion.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX