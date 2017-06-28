Kryptonite 1 plc - Investment

Kryptonite 1 Plc

("Kryptonite 1" or the "Company")

Investment

Kryptonite 1 is pleased to announce that the Company has taken part in an Initial Coin Offering ("ICO") of the Bancor Foundation ("Bancor"). The Company has invested GBP 83,416 for 46,860 Bancor tokens in the ICO, which successfully raised a total of $153 million. Bancor is developing tokens which it believes will do away with the exchanges on which cryptocurrencies are usually traded. Instead of having a middleman that matches buyers and sellers, Bancor tokens will do the matching themselves, using automatically executed rules called smart contracts that are coded into the tokens. The Bancor protocol enables built-in price discovery and a liquidity mechanism for tokens on smart contract blockchains. These "smart tokens" hold one or more other tokens in reserve and will enable any party to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens.

The Company also announces that it has taken part in the first phase ICO of The Funfair Project ("Funfair"). The Company invested GBP 384,028 for 73,272,717 Funfair tokens. The ICO successfully raised a total of $26 million. FunFair is a decentralised gaming platform powered by Ethereum smart contracts. It has pioneered breakthrough technology and is the first platform to solve the big challenges that have made other blockchain casinos unplayable in the past. FunFair allows anyone to create their own low-cost blockchain casino quickly using the Ethereum blockchain and smart contracts. Their vision is to create a limitless universe of transparent, secure casinos that can easily be created by anyone.

George McDonough, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: "We are pleased that the successes we have seen to date are enabling us to take larger stakes in the projects we consider most promising. We put our largest contribution so far into Funfair, as both the team and the technology were very impressive. Gaming is a major vertical set for disruption by smart contract technology and Funfair are by far the furthest ahead in terms of functionality and playability."

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

