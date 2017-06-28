BH Global Limited - Correction: Transaction in Own Shares

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

Transaction in Own Shares - CORRECTION

28 June 2017

The following amendments have been made to the "Transaction in Own Shares" announcements released at 12:17 and 18:09 on 23 of June 2017, due to a cancellation of the Company's purchase of 5,000 GBP shares on the 22 June 2017.

22 June 2017

20,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company designated as Sterling shares ("Sterling Shares") at a price of GBP 12.65 per Sterling Share (previously announced 25,000).

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the transactions described above Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the transactions as described above 2,108,150 Sterling Shares (previously announced - 2,113,150) 21,935,547 Sterling Shares (previously announced - 21,930,547)

From 22 June 2017, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded to the nearest whole number) is 46,893,200 (previously announced - 46,883,302)

23 June 2017

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the transactions described above Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the transactions as described above 2,128,150 Sterling Shares (previously announced - 2,133,150) 21,915,547 Sterling Shares (previously announced - 21,910,547)

From 23 June 2017, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded to the nearest whole number) is 46,848,610 (previously announced - 46,838,712)

