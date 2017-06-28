BH Global Limited - Correction: Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, June 28
BH Global Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)
Transaction in Own Shares - CORRECTION
28 June 2017
The following amendments have been made to the "Transaction in Own Shares" announcements released at 12:17 and 18:09 on 23 of June 2017, due to a cancellation of the Company's purchase of 5,000 GBP shares on the 22 June 2017.
22 June 2017
- 20,000 ordinary shares of no par value in the capital of the Company designated as Sterling shares ("Sterling Shares") at a price of GBP 12.65 per Sterling Share (previously announced 25,000).
|Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the transactions described above
|Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the transactions as described above
|2,108,150 Sterling Shares (previously announced - 2,113,150)
|21,935,547 Sterling Shares (previously announced - 21,930,547)
From 22 June 2017, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded to the nearest whole number) is 46,893,200 (previously announced - 46,883,302)
23 June 2017
|Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the transactions described above
|Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the transactions as described above
|2,128,150 Sterling Shares (previously announced - 2,133,150)
|21,915,547 Sterling Shares (previously announced - 21,910,547)
From 23 June 2017, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded to the nearest whole number) is 46,848,610 (previously announced - 46,838,712)
Enquiries:
William Simmonds
JPMorgan Cazenove
Tel: 020 7588 2828
David Yovichic
Canaccord Genuity Limited
Tel: 0207 523 8361
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745736