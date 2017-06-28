Sweden, Lund, 2017-06-28 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doro's interim report for the period April - June 2017 will be published on Thursday, July 13 at 08:00 CET.



At 09:00 CET the same day, analysts, investors and media are invited to attend an audiocast of the report. The audiocast and the presentation material can be accessed via http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/j5gzg5cb.



The presentation can also be followed via a telephone conference accessible on the numbers given below. Please call about five minutes before the scheduled starting time so that the conference can begin on time.



Following the presentation, those attending the conference will be given the opportunity to ask questions to Robert Puskaric, Doro's President and CEO, and Magnus Eriksson, Doro's CFO.



Approximately one hour after the presentation has ended, an on-demand version will also be made available on the website http://corporate.doro.com/blog/hp-doro-webcast.



Phone numbers for the telephone conference, calling from: Sweden, +46 (0)8 505 564 74 United Kingdom, +44 (0)203 364 5374 United States, +1 855 7532 230 France, +33 1 7075 0712



For more information, please contact: President and CEO Robert Puskaric, ir@doro.com



About Doro Doro develops telecom products and services for Seniors to lead full and rich lives: to do things they want to do more easily as well as the things they thought they might never do. The global market-leader in senior mobile phone, Doro offers easy-to-use mobile phones and smartphones, mobile applications, fixed line telephony with loud and clear sound. Within Doro Group, Doro Care offers social care and telecare solutions for elder and disabled persons for independent and safe living in their own homes. Doro AB is a Swedish public company and its shares are quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Stockholm exchange, Nordic List, Small Companies. Net sales of SEK 1,959 million (EUR 205 million) were reported for 2016. www.doro.com



This information is information that Doro AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on June 28, 2017.



