Helsinki, Finland, 2017-06-28 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



RAMIRENT PLC PRESS RELEASE June 28, 2017 9:00 EET



Ramirent and Meyer Turku Oy have renewed their cooperation agreement at the Turku shipyard in Finland until 2020. The agreement covers rental of scaffolding, weather protection, personal lifts and temporary electricity network. The value of the agreement is not disclosed.



Ramirent has delivered equipment rental and related services to the shipyard in Turku since 2002. The new agreement complements and intensifies further the cooperation between the shipyard's operations and Ramirent. The agreement now covers also digital services for on-site fleet management and safe access control to equipment that improve productivity and safety at the shipyard.



"We are very pleased that Meyer has chosen to extend its cooperation agreement with Ramirent after completing their bidding process. The importance of digital services among our customer base as with Meyer is increasing rapidly. With this agreement we are committed to develop our common procedures and digital services to meet the needs of the shipyard, thereby enabling better productivity for both parties", says Mikael Kämpe, EVP, Ramirent Finland.



FURTHER INFORMATION:



Franciska Janzon, SVP, Marketing, Communications, IR, tel. +358 20 750 2859, franciska.janzon@ramirent.com



Ramirent is a leading equipment rental group combining the best equipment, services and know-how into rental solutions that simplify customer's business. Ramirent serves a broad range of customer sectors including construction, industry, services, the public sector and households. Ramirent has operations in the Nordic countries and in Central and Eastern Europe. In 2016, Ramirent Group sales totaled EUR 665 million. The Group has 2,741 employees in 292 customer centers in 10 countries. Ramirent is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (RMR1V). Ramirent - More than machines®.



Meyer Turku Oy employs 1,700 persons and specializes in building highly complex, innovative and environmentally friendly cruise ships, car-passenger ferries and special vessels. Together with two sister shipyards in Germany, Meyer Werft in Papenburg and Neptun Werft in Rostock, Meyer Turku is one of the world's leading cruise ship builders. The successful shipbuilding tradition in Turku has been continuing since 1737. The company is currently building cruise ships for TUI Cruises. The company will also build two cruise ships for Costa Crociere, Carnival Corporation and Royal Caribbean International.



The design and construction of the ships are supported by the subsidiaries of Meyer Turku: Piikkio Works Oy, which is a Cabin Factory in Piikkiö, Shipbuilding Completion Oy, which provides turnkey solutions to public spaces in ships, and ENG'nD Oy, which is an engineering company offering services for shipbuilding and offshore.



DISTRIBUTION: NASDAQ Helsinki, Main news media, www.ramirent.com