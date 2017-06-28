Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis wins IREA role on West Gate Tunnel Project

Amsterdam - June 28, 2017 -- Arcadis (Euronext: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets, has won the West Gate Tunnel Project - Independent Reviewer and Environmental Auditor (IREA) Services contract in Melbourne.

The West Gate Tunnel Project is a proposed tunnel and elevated motorway that will connect the West Gate Freeway with the Port of Melbourne, CityLink and the CBD. It will provide an alternative river crossing and ease pressure on the West Gate Bridge.

Arcadis will provide independent review and environmental auditing services during the Preferred Respondent as well as the Design and Construction phases. Arcadis is the project lead and will deliver in collaboration with WSP and APP.

Malcolm McDowall, Managing Director Environment and Project Services, Arcadis Australia Pacific: "The West Gate Tunnel is a truly city-shaping project that will create a critical piece of linking infrastructure, providing commuters with faster and safer travel routes and removing thousands of trucks from residential streets.

"The appointment to this project is a significant milestone for Arcadis. It reaffirms our position as the Australian leader in Independent Assurance Services, following continued project wins and strong national growth.

"We are in the business of Australia's future cities and projects like this define the success and resilience of our nation's future. We are very proud to bring our deep Australian experience to the West Gate Tunnel Project."

