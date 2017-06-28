

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening lower on Wednesday amid concerns whether the Trump administration will be able to deliver pledged tax cuts and infrastructure spending.



The dollar hit new lows for the year against the euro and Swiss franc after ECB Chief Mario Draghi hinted the central bank could trim its stimulus this year and Fed Chair Janet Yellen said that U.S. asset valuations are somewhat rich by traditional metrics.



In her first public remarks since hiking rates June 14, Yellen on Tuesday once again reiterated the U.S. central bank's commitment to raise interest rates very gradually.



Meanwhile, a massive cyberattack has hit Europe, spreading to U.S. and Asia, affecting businesses and government systems with ransom demands. The new ransomware attack, in a possible reprise of a widespread WannaCry assault in May, is said to be caused by the virus linked to malware called Petrwrap or Petya.



Asian stocks are mostly lower as the U.S. Senate's move to delay a vote on healthcare bill until after next week's 4 July holiday rekindled U.S. policy worries.



Oil prices fell in Asian deals after rising nearly 2 percent to hit a one-week high on Tuesday amid a weaker dollar and short covering following recent steep losses.



Overnight, U.S. stocks fell as Senate Republican leaders abandoned a vote on legislation overhauling the Affordable Care Act and the IMF cut its outlook for U.S. economic growth.



The Dow dropped half a percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.8 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost as much as 1.6 percent after EU regulators fined Google a record 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) for violating antitrust rules.



European markets fell on Tuesday as investors assessed comments from ECB President Mario Draghi and BoE Governor Mark Carney.



Other factors such as a profit warning from U.K. retailer Debenhams and a failed takeover of German drugmaker Stada also kept investors nervous.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index lost 0.8 percent. The German DAX also dropped 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slid 0.2 percent.



