Norsk Tipping AS Signs a New Agreement With Link Mobility AS on Mobile Communications

Norsk Tipping has chosen Link Mobility as its mobile communications partner. Link Mobility was given the contract through an open tender competition and the agreement is valid for two years, with the option of renewal for another two years.

Norsk Tipping is a government-owned limited company under the direction of the Norwegian Ministry of Culture. The company is assigned by the government to offer games that create excitement and entertainment within responsible limits, with the profits going to good causes.

Norsk Tipping has more than 2 million customers and hade over NOK 32 billion in revenue for 2016. All profit from the gaming are distributed between sports, culture and humanitarian / social organizations according to a separate distribution key set by its owner, The Norwegian Government.

"Norsk Tipping is, after our experience, the first Norwegian company to have conducted a multi-channel tender offering. With this, Norsk Tipping shows that they have a clear mobile strategy that they want to communicate through the channels their customers use and prefer to communicate on, young as old. In addition to SMS, most people use and prefer channels like Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, E-mail, MMS, App push and Snapchat as a communication platform. In additional to these there will always come new channels like RCS, Joyn, etc.

Link Mobility will at all time provide and deliver on all new channels that Norsk Tipping and other customers would like to use." says Ina Rasmussen, Director of LINK Mobility AS

"Link Mobility delivered the most economically advantageous offer and won the tender competition among a number of sharp competitors. Communication with customers is very important to us and we are looking forward to working closely with Link Mobility over the next years," says Marit Skaugen Holmberg, Categorical Purchasing in Norsk Tipping AS.

LINK Mobility are one of Europe's largest providers of B2C mobile services with a range of solutions for efficient and targeted mobile communications between businesses and their customers. LINK Mobility's parent company LINK Mobility Group ASA is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.

"We are of course very happy and proud that Norsk Tipping has chosen LINK Mobility as its supplier and partner in their future mobile communications strategy, we are looking forward to a close and innovative cooperation for many years to come." Says Ina Rasmussen.

