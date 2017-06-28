Considering that "Lietuvos energija", UAB intends to issue up to EUR 200 million bond issue and apply to Nasdaq Vilnius, AB for the listing on the Debt Securities Trading List of the regulated market, the base prospectus of "Lietuvos energija", UAB for the issuance of non-equity securities up to EUR 1 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme, is published.



Contact person: Jonas Rimavicius, e-mail jonas.rimavicius@le.lt or cell +37062074043.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=636547