Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Investment Update 28-Jun-2017 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *28 June 2017* NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION *Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Investment Update * Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that it has received full repayment of GBP9.5 million (notional) in relation to the Center Parcs bonds at a redemption price of 104.8%. The repayment premium is equivalent to approximately 8 months of make whole interest. During June, the Company has also received full repayment of the Retail & Residential Portfolio, Ireland and has received amortisation of GBP2.3 million on the Industrial Portfolio, UK loan. Amortisation of GBP4.0 million was also received on the Industrial Portfolio, UK loan in May 2017 as the borrower sells properties in line with its business plan. The Company constantly seeks to minimise cash drag and attempts to manage repayment events by tactically using the GBP50 million revolving credit facility available to it. The proceeds of these repayments has been used to repay GBP14.0 million of current drawings on the revolving credit facility, leaving GBP7.5 million currently drawn on the revolving credit facility. For further information, please contact: *For further information, please contact:* Duncan MacPherson - Starwood Capital - 020 7016 3655 Robert Peel - Fidante Capital - 020 7832 0900 *Notes: * Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1]. The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. Language: English ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: PFU TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 Sequence No.: 4347 End of Announcement EQS News Service 586901 28-Jun-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b14fd12a9d67a041cd95eabce5bcab5f&application_id=586901&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

