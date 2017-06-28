DLA Piper Statement on Reported Malware Attack

NEW YORK, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --On June 27, 2017, our advanced-warning system detected suspicious activity on our network, which, based on our investigation to date, appears to be related to the global cyber event known as "Petya." Our IT team acted quickly to prevent the spread of the suspected malware and to protect our systems.

We immediately began our investigation and remediation efforts, working closely with leading external forensic experts and relevant authorities, including the FBI and UK National Crime Agency.We are working to bring our systems safely back online.