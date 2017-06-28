C-RAD announced today an order to equip five treatment machines with the latest SIGRT solution for two cancer centers located in the Bretagne in France. The customer had already previously equipped their CT's with C-RAD's Sentinel 4DCT™ solution. Both cancer centers belong to a privately-owned healthcare group that provides radiotherapy to their patients in the Hospital Saint-Vincent in St. Gregoire and Hospital de la Côte d'Emeraude in St. Malo.



The Catalyst HD™ system will be delivered with the complete software suite for DIBH (Deep Inspiration Breath Hold) and SRT (Stereotactic Radiation Therapy). The C-RAD SIGRT (Surface Image Guided Radiation Therapy) solution is packaged with modules for patient positioning, respiratory gating and motion monitoring during treatment.



C-RAD provides interfaces to seamlessly integrate its products into the workflow, for a maximum in user comfort and patient safety.



The order amounts to a total of approximately 9 mSEK and includes the delivery of the products and a service contract. It is expected to commence delivery and installation in the third quarter 2017. The project is booked as order intake in the second quarter 2017.



"I am pleased to announce the order for this important project. We are looking forward to implementing the features of Catalyst HD to their clinical workflow and to establish a close cooperation with the customer." says Tim Thurn, CEO and President of C-RAD AB, "The order confirms the strong interest for surface tracking technology in the market. The overall development towards high precision treatments requires to account for patient motion accurately. C-RAD with its cutting-edge surface tracking systems is in a good position to serve the customer with the technology to further improve treatment quality."



About C-RAD



C-RAD develops innovative solutions for use in advanced radiation therapy. The C-RAD group offers products and solutions for patient positioning, tumor localization and radiation treatment systems. All product development is conducted in three fully owned subsidiaries: C-RAD Positioning AB, C-RAD Imaging AB and C-RAD Innovation AB, all of which are located in Uppsala, Sweden. C-RAD has established three companies for direct sales: C-RAD Inc. in the US, C-RAD GmbH in Germany and C-RAD WOFE in China. Cyrpa International SPRL, a Franco-Belgian laser company, is a wholly owned subsidiary whose operations are integrated. C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.



For more information on C-RAD, please visit http://www.c-rad.com



For further information:



Tim Thurn, CEO C-RAD AB, Phone +46-18-666930, Email investors@c-rad.com



This information is information that C-RAD AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication at 08:30 CET on June 28, 2017.



Attachment:

