Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI) (the "Company"), the European leader in care and support services for the elderly, launches today an offering of undated unsubordinated unsecured bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares (Obligations Durée Indéterminée option de Remboursement en Numéraire et/ou en Actions Nouvelles et/ou Existantes ODIRNANE) (the "Bonds"), without preferential subscription rights, for a nominal amount of approximately € 200 million.

The issue of the Bonds aims at funding general corporate purposes of the Company and strengthening the Company's balance sheet structure.

The Company also announces that it will sign today an issue of an undated hybrid unlisted bond to an investor (the "Hybrid Instrument"). The Hybrid Instrument will not give access at any time to the Company's shares and will also aim at strengthening its balance sheet structure. The total amount of the Bonds and the Hybrid Instrument will stand at approximately 300 million.

The Bonds will be issued at par and their nominal value will represent a conversion premium comprised between 30.0% and 35.0% over the Company's reference share price1

The holders of the Bonds (the "Bondholders") will be granted a conversion/exchange right of the Bonds into new and/or existing Korian's shares with an initial conversion/exchange ratio of one share per Bond, subject to future adjustments.

The final terms of the Bonds are expected to be determined today on June 28th, 2017 and the settlement date of the Bonds is expected to take place on July 3rd, 2017.

Interests

From the issue date until December 31st, 2022, the Bonds will bear interest at a nominal annual rate comprised between 2.50% and 3.25% payable semi-annually in arrear on January 1st and July 1st of each year (each, an "Interest Payment Date"), and for the first time on January 1st, 2018, subject to any interest payment suspension.

From January 1st, 2023, the Bonds will bear interest at a rate expressed on an annual basis equal to the 6-month Euribor rate increased by 900 basis points, payable semi-annually in arrear on each Interest Payment Date and, as the case may be, for the first time on July 1st, 2023, subject to any interest payment suspension.

In the event of a change of control, the annual rate for the fixed coupon or the floating rate coupon, as the case may be, will be increased by 500 basis points.

On any Interest Payment Date, the Company may decide, subject to certain conditions, to suspend payment of interest in respect of the Bonds for the relevant interest period, subject to having notified Bondholders at least 15 calendar days prior to the relevant Interest Payment Date if, during the 12-month period preceding such Interest Payment Date, no payment of a dividend or interim dividend in respect of the Korian's shares has been decided or paid (an "Optional Interest Payment Date"). All interest in respect of the Bonds that is not paid at an Optional Interest Payment Date will constitute "Deferred Interest", as defined below.

Any amount of Deferred Interest will bear interest (to the full extent permitted by law) from the interest payment suspension date for any period exceeding 12 months at the interest rate applicable to the Bonds at the relevant period. The amount of accrued interest (the "Additional Interest") in respect of Deferred Interest will become due and payable in the same manner as Deferred Interest.

Deferred Interest (as well as the corresponding amount of Additional Interest) may be paid in full or in part at any time at the Company's option, but all Deferred Interest (as well as the corresponding amount of Additional Interest) in respect of all the Bonds will become payable in full in specific cases, including if the Company decides the payment of a dividend or of an interim dividend or upon redemption of all outstanding Bonds.

Redemption of the Bonds

The Bonds are undated, subject to cases of early redemption at the Company's option, and will only be repayable in the event of the liquidation of the Company or upon the expiry of the term indicated in the Company's by-laws (unless extended in accordance with applicable legislation).

The Company may, at its option proceed with early redemption of all, but not some, of the Bonds at par plus accrued interest, Deferred Interest and, as the case may be, Additional Interest (the "Early Redemption Price

for the first time on January 1 st , 2023, and then on each Interest Payment Date;

, 2023, and then on each Interest Payment Date; in case of a change of control;

from January 29 th , 2021 until January 1 st , 2023, if the arithmetic average, calculated over any period of 20 consecutive trading days falling within any period of 40 consecutive trading days preceding the publication of the early redemption notice, of the daily products of the Company's closing trading share price on Euronext Paris and the conversion/exchange ratio in effect on each trading day during such period exceeds 130% of the nominal value of the Bonds;

, 2021 until January 1 , 2023, if the arithmetic average, calculated over any period of 20 consecutive trading days falling within any period of 40 consecutive trading days preceding the publication of the early redemption notice, of the daily products of the Company's closing trading share price on Euronext Paris and the conversion/exchange ratio in effect on each trading day during such period exceeds 130% of the nominal value of the Bonds; and if the total number of the Bonds outstanding is less than 10% of the number of Bonds originally issued.

Conversion/Exchange rights

Bondholders may exercise their conversion/exchange right at any time from the issue date (inclusive) until the 18th trading day (exclusive) preceding the first of the two following dates: January 1st, 2023, or, as the case may be, the date set for any early redemption.

Upon exercise of their conversion/exchange right, Bondholders will receive, at the option of the Company, either an amount in cash, or a combination of cash and new and/or existing Korian shares, or only new and/or existing shares.

The number of new and/or existing shares to be delivered to the Bondholders, as the case may be, will depend on the conversion/exchange ratio of the Bonds, which will be adjusted in certain customary cases for this type of securities, including in case of any dividend payment by the Company. For the avoidance of doubt, there will be no adjustment for the 0.60 dividend per share detached from the Share on June 28th, 2017 and to be paid on July 21st, 2017.

For illustrative purpose, when considering an offering of Bonds for a maximum amount of approximately 200 million, a nominal value of 30.965 per Bond (calculated on the basis of a reference share price corresponding to a 31.565 closing share price on June 27th ,2017, restated for the 0.60 dividend per share2 and a 32.50% conversion premium corresponding to the issue premium mid-range), dilution would approximately represent 6.08% of the outstanding share capital, should the Company decide to exclusively deliver new shares upon conversion.

Placement and offer

The placement will be conducted in accordance with Article L.411-2 II of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier), as per the authorization granted by the Company's extraordinary general meeting held on June 22nd, 2017 (20th resolution), through a private placement in France and/or outside France (excluding the United States of America, Canada, Australia and Japan).

An application will be made for admission of the Bonds to trading on the open market ("Euronext Access") of Euronext in Paris within one month following the issue date.

In the context of the offering, the Company will agree to a lock-up undertaking ending 90 calendar days following the issue date of the Bonds, subject to certain exceptions.

Crédit Agricole CIB is acting as Sole Global Coordinator, Joint Lead Manager and Joint Bookrunner. Société Générale Corporate Investment Banking is acting as Joint Lead Manager and Joint Bookrunner.

Public information

The offering of the Bonds is not subject to a prospectus approved by the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) (the "AMF"). Detailed information about Korian, including its business, results, perspectives and related risk factors are described in the Company's reference document filed with the AMF on April 26th, 2017 under number D.17-0432, which is available together with all the press releases and other regulated information about the Company, on the Company's website (www.korian.com).

Korian draws the public's attention to the risk factors presented on pages 46 to 53 of the reference document.

This press release does not constitute or form part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for or to sell securities and the offering of the Bonds is not a public offering in any jurisdiction including France.

ABOUT KORIAN

Korian, the expert in providing care and support services for seniors, with 715 facilities, operates Europe's largest network of long-term care nursing homes, specialised clinics, assisted-living facilities, home care and hospital home care services. At the end of December 2016, the Korian group has the capacity to accommodate around 72,000 beds in four countries (France, Germany, Belgium and Italy) and employs around 47,000 people.

For more information, please visit our website at www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A since November 2006 and is a component of the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI FP

1 The reference share price will be equal to the volume-weighted average trading price (VWAP) of Korian's shares on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris ("Euronext Paris") as from the opening of trading on June 28th, 2017 until the final terms and conditions of the Bonds are determined on the same day.

2 The ex-dividend date on Euronext Paris is scheduled to be June 28th, 2017.

