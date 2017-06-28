

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier Group plc. (KIE.L), in its pre-close trading statement in advance of its year end on 30 June 2017, said that Group's core operations have traded in line with expectations since the announcement of its interim results on 23 March 2017, experiencing good organic growth and improved margin.



The company noted that Full-year underlying profit forecast will be in line with expectations.



The Group expects to report a net debt position of 150 million pounds as at 30 June 2017, which is at the lower end of market forecasts and in line with our commitment to maintaining the net debt to EBITDA ratio of <1. The average month-end net debt position for the period was £330m, as forecast, and in line with investment strategy.



Property and Residential pipelines continue to improve and robust Construction and Services order books total approximately 9 billion pounds, providing an 85% secured revenue position for next year and giving us a strong foundation to deliver growth in 2018.



The Group has a balanced portfolio of businesses, with market leading positions in regional building, infrastructure services and housing. It continues to invest in the Group and remain well positioned to achieve Vision 2020 goals.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX