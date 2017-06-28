

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices increased in June after declining for three straight months, the Nationwide Building Society reported Wednesday.



House prices advanced 1.1 percent month-on-month, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in May. Economists had forecast a marginal 0.1 percent rise.



On a yearly basis, growth in house prices accelerated to a three-month high of 3.1 percent from 2.1 percent in the previous month. The annual rate was expected to ease to 1.9 percent.



'At this point it is unclear whether the increase in house price growth in June reflects strengthening demand conditions on the back of healthy gains in employment and continued low mortgage rates, or whether the lack of homes on the market is the more important factor,' Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, said.



Housing market trends will depend crucially on developments in the wider economy, the economist said.



In the second quarter, house prices dropped 0.3 percent sequentially and advanced 2.8 percent over the last twelve months.



