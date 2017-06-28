Šiauliai, Lithuania, 2017-06-28 08:40 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Following the resolution of the Director of the Supervisory Service of the Bank of Lithuania dated 26 June 2017 Miha Košak has been allowed to become a member of the Supervisory Council of the Bank.



Miha Košak was elected to the Bank's Supervisory Council during the General Meeting of Shareholders held on 30 March 2017. The Meeting passed the resolution according to which Miha Košak shall start taking his offices only upon receiving the respective permission from the Bank of Lithuania.



Chief Executive Officer Vytautas Sinius



Head of the Legal and Administration Division Živile Skibarkiene shall provide additional information and is available on tel. +370 5 2602 027.