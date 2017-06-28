Xiamen Airlines Launches Xiamen-Los Angeles Non-Stop Service

XIAMEN, China and LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 27, Xiamen Airlines formally launched the Xiamen-Los Angeles service, thethird American route following Xiamen-Shenzhen-Seattle and Fuzhou-New York services. The opening of the route means Xiamen Airlines will operate ten flights between China's Fujian province and the US weekly, creating a convenient air bridge that strengthens economic and trade ties,and enhances cultural exchanges between the US and China.

With the continuous expansion of international and transcontinental routes in recent years, Xiamen Airlinesis well on its way to becoming a major player on the world's stage. Los Angeles is considered by many sports fans as the center of the basketball universe.On June 18th, Xiamen Airlines entered into a strategic partnership with the Yao Foundation in Beijing, whereby the two will jointly build the Egret Dreams public service brand which will help Chinese and American youth who love sports realize their dreams. In Los Angeles, the carrier has also partnered with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the China Enterprise Council to support the 2017 "Discover China" trip for local youth, helping promote public service campaigns and events both in China and the US as well as create new cooperation opportunities.

Xiamen Airlines will operate the new route with a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The MF829 flight departs Xiamen at 8 pm every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, and arrives in Los Angeles at 6 pm the same day. The MF830 flight departs Los Angeles at 12:15 am every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and arrives in Xiamen at 5:30 am the next day (all local times).

Los Angeles is Xiamen Airlines' fourth destination in North America. Passengers can now fly non-stop to Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver and New York,as well asseamlessly transit to 74 destinations in North America through the carrier's partners. Xiamen Airlines continues to expand its network of partners and numbers of transfer cities.To make the transit in Xiamen faster and more convenient, Xiamen Airlines has launched various transit services including free hotel stays, free transit lounges and luggage check through at its independently operated T3 terminal in Xiamen Airport.

Following the opening of the Xiamen-Los Angeles route, Xiamen Airlines will further accelerate its globalization efforts. The carrier plans to launch the Los Angeles-Qingdao-Xiamen service in December of this year, further expanding the network of routes serving Los Angeles.

Photo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/526483/Xiamen_Airlines_Xiamen_LA.jpg