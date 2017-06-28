UL Issues the first UL Verified Mark to demonstrate the performance of functional material to ADEKA's flame retardants

ADEKA's flame retardant Verified to have less smoke density and CO emissions under flaming conditions

TOKYO, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --UL, a global safety science organization, has issued the first UL Marketing Claim Verification and UL Verified Mark in the field of performance materials to a series of phosphorus flame retardants, "ADK STAB FP-2000 series" manufactured by ADEKA Corporation (hereafter called ADEKA) based in Tokyo. UL Verified ADEKA's marketing claim that the ADK STAB FP-2000 series produced 99% less smoke density and 89% less CO emissions under flaming conditions as compared to Bromide-Treated Polypropylene (PP).

The market trend for flame retardants used in plastics, rubbers and textiles calls for low smoke performance using halogen-free flame retardants. Driven by such technological demands, the use of low smoke flame retardants is expected to grow in the relevant industries including appliance wiring, indoor wiring, railways and aerospace. UL Marketing Claim Verification enables manufacturers to differentiate their products from their competitors', and also increases purchaser confidence.

UL's Verified Mark demonstrates that UL has Verified a specific marketing claim of these products through independent, repeatable, science-based assessments. UL's Verification provides objective credibility to the accuracy of the marketing claims that manufacturers use to differentiate their products from the competition, and enables easier purchasing decision making.In the ADEKA project, UL tested two groups of samples with V-0 (1.6 mm) flammability which are prepared with PP containing the flame-retardant of FP-2000 series and bromine flame retardant, respectively.The test results demonstrated that smoke generation had decreased by 99% and emission of carbon monoxide had decreased by 89% in the PP samples with FP-2000 series flame retardant as compared to the PP samples containing the brominate frame retardant.

ADEKA, which marked its 100th anniversary in 2017, is a chemical supplier with an extensive service portfolio in the field of chemical products and commercial food products. Mr. Toru Yamada, General Manager, Polymer Additives Planning & Marketing Department of ADEKA said, "The UL Verified marketing claim demonstrates an objective advantage of STAB FB-2000 series flame retardants.Leveraging our UL Verification allows us to promote our low-smoke, phosphorus flame retardants to global customers with confidence."

Product Overview

- Type: phosphorus flame retardants

- Model: ADK STAB FP-2000 seriesï¼ˆFP-2100JC, FP-2200S and FP-2500Sï¼‰

- Property: The phosphorus flame retardants produce less dark smoke and acidic gas, thus contributing to fire safety. It is used in polyolefin including PP and PE.

About the UL Verified Mark

The UL Verified Mark is issued once a marketing claim is Verified by UL in an objective and science-based manner. The Verified Mark can be used on product, packaging and promotion and is available for products, systems processes, facilities and more with Verified marketing claims. Specific information about each Verified marketing claim is publicly available at UL's online database UL Verify at verify.UL.com as well as via an iOS application.The Verified Mark has been issued to products such as TVs, monitors, notebook computers, LED lighting equipment and many others.

