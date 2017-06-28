StorageCraft Wins Big at 2017 Storage Awards

Exablox, a StorageCraft company, is "One to Watch" vendor

CORK, Ireland, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Exablox, a StorageCraft company, today announced it has won the "One to Watch - Vendor" award at the recent 2017 Storage Awards in London. The Storage Awards recognise the best in the storage industry, and some of the biggest names in the IT Industry received honours for outstanding storage solutions and people.

"We are thrilled to win this prestigious award," said Andy Zollo, vice president of sales for EMEA at StorageCraft. "It underscores the market's validation of our Exablox offerings and our pay-as-you-grow scale-out NAS storage solution.

"The StorageCraft Data Management solution is revolutionising the way companies manage data. Through the integration of our Exablox portfolio, our customers can combine the best in reliable data protection with infinite scale-out storage," continued Zollo.

Says Alex Hoare, managing director of Ireland-based Alex Hoare IT Consultants Ltd., who has been a StorageCraft partner for over 5 years and recently started using Exablox, "I'm not surprised StorageCraft has won this award; Exablox is a great storage solution and is definitely one to watch! Our customers have been really impressed with the solution to date!"

StorageCraft Technology Corp. acquired Exablox Corp. in January 2017. Corporate EMEA headquarters are located in Cork, Ireland, with teams deployed across Europe.

About StorageCraft

The StorageCraft family of companies, founded in 2003, provides award-winning backup, disaster recovery, system migration and data protection solutions for servers, desktops, laptops and SaaS applications in addition to powerful data analytics.

In January 2017, StorageCraft acquired the mid-market scale-out storage solution Exablox. By adding Exablox's converged mid-market storage technology, StorageCraft goes from being a leader in business continuity to also being a leader in the data management market.

StorageCraft delivers software products that reduce downtime, improve security and stability for systems and data, and lower the total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.storagecraft.com.

StorageCraft and ShadowProtect are trademarks of StorageCraft Technology Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

