Edenred and Reward Cloud Look to the Digital Future of Employee Incentives

Reward Cloud have today announced a new partnership with Edenred UK, a market leading provider of incentives, rewards, employee benefit and prepaid solutions.

Under the new deal, Reward Cloud's digital gift card platform will provide content for Edenred's digital employee benefits and reward solutions strengthening their offering to the 23,000 corporate clients they work with in the UK.

The partnership signifies Edenred's increasingly digital-driven approach to helping these organisations engage, reward and motivate their people to achieve better results and enhanced performance.

Alex Preece, Co-founder and COO, Reward Cloud explains; "This forward-thinking partnership with the world leader in prepaid services demonstrates the key role digital plays in this industry, and we are really excited about what we can achieve together."

Reward Cloud's unique interface will allow Edenred to offer these clients even more choice, while real time processing means Edenred can enjoy the benefits of unlimited inventory, enabling them to fulfil bulk orders of any size, instantly- with no more need to hold or manage digital stock. And with gift codes being generated and retrieved on demand, the end recipient can enjoy instant gratification, accessing and using their reward straight away.

Andy Philpott, Sales and Marketing Director, Edenred adds, "Our clients and their employees and customers demand benefits and reward solutions that are digital, fast, personalised, and accessed through an engaging and efficient user experience. This partnership with Reward Cloud and innovation of our digital content further enables our digital strategy to meet these needs through our Compliments Select and Employee Savings platforms."

About Reward Cloud:

A unique proposition in the digital gift card sector, Reward Cloud is championing the use of digital gift cards and opening up new sales and distribution channels. Working through one simple API connection to generate and send digital gift cards to recipients on demand and in real time.

About Edenred

Edenred is the world-leading provider of corporate services, working with 18,000 corporate clients in the UK, with overone million end users. They provide multiple prepaid solutions for organisations to help them engage and motivate employees and enhance performance through employee benefits, incentives and rewards, expense management and communications platforms.

