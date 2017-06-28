Digital (r)Evolution Report has Been Released

LONDON, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This exclusive report uncovers how some of the most digitally savvy organisations are continuing their evolution to ensure they not only remain competitive but continue to engage with customers in the rapidly changing digital landscape.

The report features exclusive interviews with:

Digital Marketing Director - GLH Hotels

Head of Marketing & PR - Pho

Global Head of Digital Marketing - Citi Private Bank

CMO - Forrester

With individuals engaging with new media more and more, and becoming wiser to the ways of traditional media, organisations now themselves must adapt to keep up with the customer. The digital revolution has happened and now the question for enterprises is "How do I evolve to keep up with the pace of change?"

Samuel Lehmann, Digital Marketing Exchange Director explains why this report is a must read for digital and marketing leaders, and those with the technologies that can shape the future of digital: "For senior marketing executives the digital revolution represents a great opportunity - almost a levelling of the playing field, whereby if you market smart you can attract new customers and gain marketing share. But with great opportunity, there is also great risk and challenge. How can you attribute your marketing successes across a myriad of channels? How can you deliver a meaningful and effective content? How can you benefit from marketing automation & artificial intelligence technologies? These are the questions we have asked some of the best marketing brains from across Europe as they look into the future of the always evolving digital landscape".

