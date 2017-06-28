Boldon James Takes the Lead With Classification Coverage For SharePoint Online

LONDON, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Boldon James is first to market with a new offering providing classification to Microsoft SharePoint Online, a cornerstone of Office 365

QinetiQ's data security company Boldon James, the leading specialist provider of data classification and secure messaging solutions, today announced the launch of SharePoint Classifier 3.10. This latest version of the SharePoint Classifier product offers enhanced functionality for SharePoint users, but most importantly extends classification support to organisations using SharePoint Online as part of their Office 365 strategy - a first for any classification solution provider.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160923/411274LOGO )



According to a recent study of SharePoint users, cloud-based collaboration has become increasingly popular, with 61% of organisations running either a full cloud or hybrid SharePoint environment[1]. However, of those surveyed, the primary reason still preventing organisations moving their on-premise SharePoint environment to the Cloud was the associated security concerns (36%). SharePoint Classifier 3.10 ensures the persistent application of data protection measures based on classification, facilitating safer sharing and collaboration with a Cloud environment.

The release of SharePoint Classifier 3.10 has been developed as a result of Boldon James' long-standing partnership with Microsoft, together with the increased customer uptake of Office 365. According to a recent Forrester Wave' Report on Enterprise Content Management - Business Content Services "Microsoft's launch of SharePoint 2016 and ongoing investment into Office 365 and SharePoint Online has proved to be a significant catalyst in enterprises' decisions to move their enterprise content to Cloud services."

The release confirms Boldon James as the most comprehensive data classification solution in the market today, adding to existing unique offerings including coverage for Microsoft Office for Mac, IBM Notes and CAD applications such as AutoDesk AutoCAD and DraftSight.

In summary, SharePoint Classifier 3.10 delivers the following features:

Support s SharePoint Online (Office 365) and on-premise SharePoint

Fosters user awareness of data sensitivity

Ensures document libraries contain only permitted files

Enables s afer collaboration and sharing of sensitive documents

Quarantine s prohibited documents using relocation or change of permissions

Simplifies classification of multiple files

Applies persistent metadata classification labels to drive other security and data management solutions

Shares a common classification user experience with all other Classifier products

Employs unified administration alongside other Classifier products

1. Global SharePoint Study by Sharegate, Hyperfish & Nintex (Nov 2016)

Commenting on the launch, Martin Sugden, CEO at Boldon James, said "The launch of SharePoint Classifier 3.10 bolsters our position as the leading data classification solution provider. Our team continue to develop leading edge classification products to equip organisations to identify and control their sensitive data across the widest range of productivity applications, platforms and operating systems." Sugden continues "Supported by our class-leading technology platform and coupled with best-of-breed technology partnerships in areas such as DLP, Data Discovery and Cloud Security, Boldon James continues to be the partner of choice in delivering innovative and specialist data classification solutions to provide our customers with competitive advantage".

About Boldon James

For 30 years, Boldon James has been a leader in data classification and secure messaging solutions, helping organisations manage and protect sensitive information securely and in compliance with legislation and standards, in some of the most complex and demanding messaging environments in the world.

Boldon James is a wholly-owned subsidiary of QinetiQ plc, with offices worldwide. http://www.boldonjames.com

About QinetiQ

A FTSE250 company, QinetiQ uses its world class knowledge, research and innovation to provide high-end technical expertise and advice, to customers in the global aerospace, defence and security markets. Visit the website at http://www.QinetiQ.com

