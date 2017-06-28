iManage: Castrén & Snellman Selects iManage RAVN Artificial Intelligence Engine to Transform Real Estate and M&A Due Diligence

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Jun 28, 2017) - iManage (https://imanage.com/), the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Castrén & Snellman, a leading Finland-based law firm, has selected iManage RAVN to improve real estate and M&A due diligence.

Castrén & Snellman advises Finnish and international clients in transactions, dispute resolution and a wide range of other specialised facets of business law. They want to transform their real estate and M&A due diligence process to increase efficiencies and mitigate risk to give them a further competitive advantage and improve service to their clients.

iManage RAVN is an Artificial Intelligence engine that automatically reads, interprets and extracts key information from unstructured data into any desired business output. The firm is using this to automatically review and perform checks in their real estate and M&A transactions to increase efficiency and accuracy.

"iManage RAVN has a powerful solution that enables us to automatically cluster our contracts into separate classes and then perform automated extractions and comparisons to support further analysis and provide comprehensive data," said Paula Aura, Knowledge Manager, Castrén & Snellman. "This method is far more efficient, meaning less manual labour on routine tasks and more human capital allocated to tasks which provides higher value for our clients."

"Bringing the power of AI to solve practical problems has been a key goal for us," said Dries Ausems, Sales Director, Europe, iManage RAVN. "iManage is transforming the legal industry by providing customers 'smarter' technology to become more productive. Castrén & Snellman recognizes that the proper application of AI technology results in higher quality service for their clients."

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading content and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations over 65 countries -- including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments -- rely on iManage to deliver

great client work.

