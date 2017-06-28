Solidium Oy: Solidium increases its voting rights in Stora Enso

Solidium has acquired total amount of 5,659,099 A shares in Stora Enso and sold 5,690,961 R shares in Stora Enso. After the transactions, Solidium has 27.3 per cent of the votes in Stora Enso (25.1 %) and 12.3 per cent of the shares (12.3 %).



"Stora Enso's A shares are seldom for sale in large amounts and we wanted to utilise the opportunity. We divested a corresponding amount of R shares", says Solidium's Managing Director Antti Mäkinen.



Further information: Managing Director Antti Mäkinen, tel. +358 (0)50 339 8801





Solidium is a limited company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission is to strengthen and stabilize Finnish ownership in nationally important companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. The basis and core objective of Solidium's strategy is proper, value-enhancing asset management of its current holdings. Through its stakes, Solidium is a minority owner in twelve listed companies: Elisa, Kemira, Konecranes, Metso, Outokumpu, Outotec, Sampo, SSAB, Stora Enso, Talvivaara Mining Company, Telia Company, Tieto and Valmet.



The market value of Solidium's equity holdings was approximately 8.3 billion euros as of 27 June 2017.



Further information: www.solidium.fi/en (http://www.solidium.fi/en)

