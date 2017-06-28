LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 06/28/17 -- iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Allen & Overy LLP -- one of the world's most elite law firms advising national and multinational corporations, financial institutions, and governments -- has selected iManage Work for the firm's document and email management.

iManage is a critical element of a new suite of best-in-class technologies which Allen & Overy is rolling out over the next 18 months to remain at the forefront of client service in the legal sector. This significant investment includes a range of software, hardware and network upgrades to enable the firm's lawyers to work with increased efficiency and agility.

"We are very excited that following their rigorous selection process, Allen & Overy has chosen iManage as the key partner for their technology change programme," said Geoff Hornsby, General Manager, EMEA, iManage. "iManage Work provides Allen & Overy with a solid, secure foundation for delivering collaboration on global matters. Our on-going innovation and significant investment, including the recent acquisition of RAVN, will drive further opportunities and efficiencies for both their legal and support teams. We have been very impressed at their skilled team and level of diligence they apply, as is to be expected from one of the largest and most respected law firms in the world."

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading content and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations over 65 countries -- including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments -- rely on iManage to deliver great client work.

