The Aurora project further advances Minnesota, the Midwest's leading solar market

The victories keep coming for Minnesota. While the state was only the 12th-largest solar market in 2016, it was by far the leading market in the Midwest. This year it is becoming not only a regional leader but a national one, with 203 MW-DC installed in the first quarter alone, largely due to a robust community solar sector.

Today the state marked another victory in its move into solar, with Enel Green Power putting officially putting online the 16 individual solar plants that comprise the 150 MW-DC Aurora solar project. ...

