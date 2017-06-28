ANNOUNCEMENT







A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - cyber attack update





We can confirm that Maersk has been hit as part of a global cyber attack named Petya on the 27 June 2017. IT systems are down across multiple sites and select business units.



We have contained the issue and are working on a technical recovery plan with key IT-partners and global cyber security agencies.



We have shut down a number of systems to help contain the issue. At this point our entities Maersk Oil, Maersk Drilling, Maersk Supply Services, Maersk Tankers, Maersk Training, Svitzer and MCI are not operationally affected. Precautionary measures have been taken to ensure continued operations.



Maersk Line vessels are maneuverable, able to communicate and crews are safe. APM Terminals is impacted in a number of ports.



We continue to assess and manage the situation to minimize the impact on our operations, customers and partners from the current situation.



Business continuity plans are being implemented and prioritized. The aggregate impact on our business is being assessed.



Copenhagen, 28 June 2017



Contact person:



Head of external relations, Signe Wagner, tel.: +45 33 63 19 01