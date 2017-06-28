1 bonds issued by Suomen Hypoteekkiyhdistys will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 28.6.2017. Please find identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 27.6.2017 LAINAT



KORJAUS: LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 28.6.2017



Viimeinen kaupankäyntipäivä muuttuu muotoon 24.6.2024.



1 lainaa otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 28.6.2017 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Suomen Hypoteekkiyhdistys. Lainojen perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=636567