New Sutherland Perennials Studio to Open at the Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour

Studio marks second location in Europe, expanding international footprint

DALLAS, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Perennials and Sutherland, LLC, leaders in the international design industry and the preeminent providers of luxury furniture, performance textiles and accessories, has announced the opening of a new Sutherland Perennials Studio in the heart of London's thriving Design Centre at Chelsea Harbour. Home to 120 showrooms and over 600 of the world's most prestigious luxury brands, the Design Centre is the world's premier destination for design excellence.

The Sutherland Perennials Studios are dedicated to showcasing the Sutherland Furniture® and Perennials Fabrics® luxury brands. The studio, located at 217 Design Centre Chelsea Harbour, North Dome 2nd floor, will feature the best of Sutherland outdoor furniture and accessories and Perennials luxury performance fabrics and rugs.

Leading the business in London will be Adam Hout, regional director of sales for both London and the company's existing studio in Munich, Germany. "The addition of this studio is indicative of our continued success and desire to further expand our brand internationally," says Hout. "The Chelsea Harbor Design Centre offers us the perfect platform to increase awareness not only amongst UK clientele, but also in the international design community."

The new studio will open on June 28, 2017 and will host an official grand opening event in September during the London Design Festival. The London location is the second Sutherland Perennials Studio in Europe.

"We are very excited to be opening a location in London," says Ann Sutherland, president of Perennials and Sutherland, LLC. "The Design Centre at Chelsea Harbour is the perfect setting to showcase our products, and we believe that this will further enable us to succeed in promoting our brands worldwide."

Sutherland Furniture® and Perennials Fabrics® are available to interior designers and architects through fine showrooms and studios worldwide.

About Perennials and Sutherland, LLC

The Perennials and Sutherland, LLC companies are icons and acknowledged leaders in the international design industry. CEODavid Sutherlandand PresidentAnn Sutherlandshare an ingenious talent for curating the finest interior and exterior collections of luxury furniture, fabrics, rugs and accessories. Based inDallas,Texas, the company is comprised of Sutherland Furniture®, Perennials Luxury Performance Fabrics® and David Sutherland Showrooms.

Perennials Fabrics® is recognized by interior designers and high-end retail customers as the leader in luxury performance fabrics. Perennials Fabrics® and Perennials Luxury Performance Rugs combine the look and feel of high-quality, natural materials with the superior performance properties of their genuine 100% solution-dyed acrylic fiber technology. View the full collections atperennialsfabrics.com.

Sutherland Furniture® is a world leader in luxury outdoor furniture for modern lifestyles. The company has created the preeminent furniture brand through partnerships with the world's leading designers, along with utilizing the highest quality materials. View the full collections atsutherlandfurniture.com.

David Sutherland Showrooms are full-service, multi-line showrooms which serve the professional design market in showrooms and studios acrosstheUnited States. For more information and locations, visitdavidsutherlandshowroom.com.

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/528699/Sutherland_Perennials_Studio_Logo.jpg