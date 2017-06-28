

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar drifted higher against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Wednesday.



The loonie advanced to 85.57 against the yen, its strongest since March 14.



The loonie appreciated to 1.3129 against the greenback, a level not seen since February 27.



The loonie that ended Tuesday's deals at 1.0010 against the aussie climbed to a 5-day high of 0.9975.



The loonie is likely to find resistance around 87.00 against the yen, 1.30 against the greenback and 0.98 against the aussie.



