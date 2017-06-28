Global premium workwear brand signs up for SaaS offering from OneView.

OneView Commerce (AIM: ONEV), the retail industry's leading provider of digital point of sale (POS), announced today that Carhartt, Inc. has signed an agreement with OneView for its cloud-based Digital Store Platform to support Carhartt's efforts to deliver a seamless cross-channel journey and create a personalised experience that meets a broad range of customer needs. Carhartt's current retail enterprise includes 30 company stores in the U.S. and www.carhartt.com.

"Carhartt has spent more than 128 years evolving and changing to best serve our hard-working customers," said Jamie Millar, vice president of retail at Carhartt. "OneView's capabilities, including endless aisle and shared basket, are intuitive and efficient, which supports our vision for the business and addresses the way our customers want to interact with our brand."

OneView's Digital Store Platform will provide Carhartt store associates with valuable customer information, enabling them to fully engage customers and foster greater loyalty. The platform includes integration adaptors to OneView's partner network for expanded connectivity to a broad range of applications including Carhartt's IBM Commerce solution, enabling a shared basket and other omnichannel experiences within Carhartt stores.

OneView CEO Stuart Mitchell explained, "We are pleased to have Carhartt join the growing list of retailers globally who are embracing digital transformation and cloud-based point of sale. OneView will enable Carhartt stores to become the digital hub of customer experience and engagement in the very the heart of retail the store."

Retailers that opt for a software as a service (SaaS)-based POS solution have gained traction for expediting implementation and upgrades, as well as optimizing solution costs and lowering total cost of ownership (TCO). In addition to being cost effective, an enterprise solution delivered in this manner easily keeps pace with company growth and technological innovations, extending software availability to all locations and devices without burdening the retailer's IT resources.

OneView's cloud-based Digital Store Platform is a single, unified platform that breaks down siloes and enables retailers to share all valuable commerce data across the retail enterprise. Lightweight, full mobile deployment of the platform extends POS and unified commerce capabilities to virtually anywhere-store associates, pop up stores, and retail apps that allow customers to use their own device.

About Carhartt, Inc.

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 5,000 associates worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com and follow @CarharttNews on Twitter.

About OneView Commerce

OneView Commerce is a pioneer in digital store transformation, helping global retailers implement successful unified commerce strategies that center on the critical engagement in store. The company's cloud-based Digital Store Platform combines digital point of sale, real-time inventory management and enterprise promotions to deliver a comprehensive store solution that drives increased footfalls, expands basket size and maximizes process optimization to improve margins. OneView was purpose-built for the cloud and to empower today's digitally driven customer interactions by enabling the exchange of powerful store information across the enterprise to positively impact sales, business operations and customer experience. Discount Tire Corporation, Travis Perkins plc, Wickes, and Molton Brown are among the global retailers revolutionizing their stores with OneView Commerce. For more information, visit www.oneviewcommerce.com Twitter: @oneviewcommerce.

