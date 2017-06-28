

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer confidence strengthened to a decade high in June, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to 108 in June, the highest since June 2007, from revised 103 in May. A peak of optimism was similarly recorded for previous presidential elections, Insee said.



The score was forecast to rise slightly to 103 in June from May's initially estimated value of 102.



Assessment of both past and future financial situation improved in June. The indicator for past financial situation rose to -14 from -19 and that for future situation rose for the second straight month, to -3.



Households' opinion on their expected saving capacity improved by 3 points and became positive again for the first time since April 2015. The corresponding index came in at 2.



Households' opinion on their current saving capacity was unchanged, with the index reading at 14.



Households' balance of opinion on the future standard of living in France surged 15 points to +1 in June and has returned to a level unseen since May 2007.



Households' balance of opinion about the past standard of living in France improved to -39 in June, the highest level since the beginning of 2003, from -44.



Further, the survey showed that households' fears concerning unemployment decreased in June, for the third consecutive month.



The index for past consumer prices held steady at -54 and that for future prices dropped to -39 from -34.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX