

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co. is reviving its Galaxy Note 7 premium smartphone, which was recalled last year over faulty battery issues. A refurbished version of the smartphone with different components under the name Galaxy Note 7 Fandom Edition or FE will be coming to retailers' shelves on July 7, reports said.



The device will initially be available for consumers in South Korea. Samsung reportedly would release at most 400,000 devices among three major telecom companies in South Korea. It is said that the refurbished Note 7 will be priced below 700,000 South Korean won or $616.



After reports of fires and explosions, Samsung last year had recalled around three million Galaxy Note 7 devices that cost the company more than $5 billion. The company stopped the production, and the devices were banned on various airlines.



The company later concluded that the overheating in some devices came from design and manufacturing problems with the devices' batteries. Samsung reportedly said that around 330 devices out of the three million Note 7 phones that it sold were affected with the problem.



Samsung in late March had announced that it planned to sell refurbished or rental versions of the Galaxy Note 7 as part of its plan to recycle the millions of smartphones.



The company then said that the phones' revival will depend on consultations with regulatory authorities and carriers as well as due consideration of local demand.



