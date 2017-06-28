

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's unemployment rate decreased in the three months ended May, in line with expectations, figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



The jobless rate dropped to 4.4 percent in the March to May period from 4.6 percent in the February to April period. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



In the corresponding period last year, the unemployment rate was 5.5 percent.



The number of unemployed people declined to 203,100 from 209,000 in the previous three-month period.



At the same time, the employment rate increased to 58.8 percent from 58.6 percent.



