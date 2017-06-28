Sacrum Profanum Festival Announces Threads and Artists for this Year's Edition

KRAKOW, Poland, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Moondog, Julius Eastman, Romanian spectralism and more are the main threads for Sacrum Profanum Festival, which launches in Kraków on September 26th, until October 1st. It also features 20th century contemporary music, avant-garde, post indie classical in the festival programme.

Sacrum Profanum Festival offers 20 concerts and additional events, which are due to be announced. It lasts 6 days and spreads over 6 venues in 3 different parts of Kraków. There are 9 world premieres in the programme, including 8 pieces written specially for the festival. Sacrum Profanum is the perfect opportunity to meet new artists and their music, to experience new aesthetics and to test yourself. One can go to a meditational gig for a few hours, listen to an hour-long minimalist composition, "simple" songs or just drown in sounds.

The programme has been built around Alvin Lucier, Iancu Dumitrescu, Ana-Maria Avram and Jennifer Walshe. It focuses on simplicity when telling interesting stories, because a story is a value in itself. This year's Sacrum Profanum is also the musical tribute to Moondog and Julius Eastman, whose stories will be resumed many times during this year's Festival edition. It also presents Romanian spectralism, early electronic music and tries to answer what post indie classical is.

Sacrum Profanum does not only speak to the grown audience or connoisseurs, there are also two events addressed to the youngest audience.

Lubomyr Melnyk, Murcof, Vanessa Wagner, Dedalus, Quiet, Muzzix, S.E.M. Ensembles, Cabaret Contemporain, Raphael Roginski, Stephen O'Malley, ONCEIM, Apartment House, Arditti Quartet, Jennifer Walshe, Africa Expess and more are performing this year at Sacrum Profanum Festival.

Sacrum Profanum Festival presents the newest music and is aimed at blurring the line between contemporary music, often treated as difficult and incomprehensible, and the developments of ambitious entertainment and the experimental scene. Its importance is created, on one hand, by the participation of the best ensembles playing contemporary music, e.g. Ensemble Modern, Alarm Will Sound, Bang on a Can All-Stars, Kronos Quartet, and, on the other hand, by the presence of stars of the world alternative scene, including Aphex Twin, Jónsi, Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead), Adrian Utley (Portishead), Kraftwerk, Sigur Rós and Mike Patton.

