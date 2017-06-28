sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 28.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,007 Euro		-0,189
-1,10 %
WKN: A2ARX0 ISIN: DK0060745370 Ticker-Symbol: 2N1 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NETS A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NETS A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,077
17,252
11:00
17,129
17,202
10:59
28.06.2017 | 09:52
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Nets A/S: Nets completes the acquisition of the merchant acquiring business from OP Financial Group in Finland

Company announcement
No. 21/2017		  

Nets completes the acquisition of the merchant acquiring business from OP Financial Group in Finland
Nets today closed the previously announced agreement to acquire OP's merchant acquiring business (see company announcement 08/2017).
The business consists of approximately 15,000 merchant contracts with an underlying annual card turnover of around DKK 37 billion from Visa and MasterCard transactions in Finland.

The agreement includes a 10-year strategic partnership with a referral arrangement for merchant acquiring and point-of-sale services covering Finland and the Baltic region. The partnership will provide OP's customers with a wider range of merchant payment solutions, while Nets will benefit from OP's strong brand recognition and distribution to merchants in Finland. The services will be operated under the Nets brand.  
As previously announced the total consideration consists of an initial cash payment of DKK 179 million and an expected deferred payment on a discounted basis of around DKK 45 million, dependent on how the acquired business develops over the contract period. The acquisition does not change the guidance for 2017.

For further information

For media enquiries:
Karsten Anker Petersen, Head of Communications, at +45 44 89 78 83 or kapet@nets.eu (mailto:kapet@nets.eu)

For investor enquiries:
Lars Oestmoe, Head of M&A and IR, at +47 91 34 71 77 or lostm@nets.eu (mailto:lostm@nets.eu)

Information on Nets
Nets is a leading provider of digital payment services and related technology solutions across the Nordic region. Nets sits at the centre of the digital payments ecosystem and operates a deeply entrenched network, which connects merchants, corporate customers, financial institutions and consumers enabling them to make and receive payments as well as, increasingly, utilise value-added services to help them improve their respective activities.

This announcement is also made in respect of the EUR 400,000,000 2.875 % senior secured notes due 2024 issued by Nassa Topco AS and admitted for trading on the Global Exchange Market of the Irish Stock Exchange.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Nets A/S via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)