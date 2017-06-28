

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against other major currencies in the pre-European session on Wednesday.



The euro rose to a 1-year high of 1.1379 against the U.S. dollar and a 14-month high of 127.86 against the yen, from early lows of 1.1329 and 127.07, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the euro advanced to nearly an 8-month high of 0.8879 and a 4-week high of 1.0909 from early lows of 0.8842 and 1.0883, respectively.



If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.14 against the greenback, 128.00 against the yen, 0.89 against the pound and 1.10 against the franc.



