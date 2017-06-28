

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer prices rose for the fifth straight month in May, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Wednesday.



Industrial producer prices climbed at a slower rate of 3.0 percent year-over-year in May, following a 3.5 percent rise in April. Domestic market producer prices registered an increase of 1.9 percent.



Prices in the manufacturing sector grew 2.7 percent and mining and quarrying prices rose by 4.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.3 percent from April, when it decreased by 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX