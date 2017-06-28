Bringing Encryption to Healthcare, Penta Security Systems Partners with Eventi Telematici

MyDiamo, Penta Security Systems' high performing column-level encryption solution, will be bundled together with Eventi Telematici's software solutions to enhance the security of healthcare products and services across the globe.

LONDON, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Penta Security Systems Inc., a leader in web, IoT, and data security solutions and services, has established a strategic partnership with Eventi Telematici, an Italian software solutions provider that provides cancer data analysis products and services to medical organizations across the globe. This partnership will combine MyDiamo's column-level database encryption capabilities alongside their existing line of cloud and on-premise solutions. In the wake of recent hackings that affected major health organizations in various parts of Europe, there is a crucial lesson to be learned about safeguarding sensitive medical data. Because healthcare institutions hold databases storing medical records of millions of patients, a database encryption solution is necessary to protect this confidential data at all times.

Furthermore, regulatory laws now require corporations and organizations to strengthen data protection as is the case with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Singapore's Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA). Addressing these requirements, Penta Security Systems offers database encryption solutions that work in various types of environments. With a large majority of organizations utilizing open source database management systems (DBMS), MyDiamo has been specifically designed to serve as a safe and reliable DBMS encryption solution for open source database environments.

This partnership will provide Eventi Telematici with the opportunity to bundle MyDiamo with its solutions to be sold to clients. The advantages to MyDiamo are many; as one of the few encryption solutions for open source DBMS such as MySQL, MariaDB, and PostgreSQL, MyDiamo offers column-level encryption, which allows end users to selectively encrypt columns in databases. It provides access control and separate encryption keys for each encrypted column. This partial encryption capability known as granular encryption enables user-specific control on encrypted column values rather than encrypting entire databases.

What this means for end users is a major performance advantage since encryption and decryption by column is possible, speeding up information retrieval. MyDiamo offers an efficient encryption solution with a seamless installation process without service interruption. "Healthcare institutions in particular should implement an encryption solution to ensure the confidentiality of sensitive patient data and to keep in line with existing regulations, especially when, with MyDiamo, there is no need to encrypt entire databases. For this reason, we anticipate other IT solution providers that handle private data to look into bundling their services with high quality encryption solutions," said DS Kim, Chief Strategy Officer at Penta Security Systems.

This year Penta Security Systems celebrates two decades of IT expertise and will continue to serve the security needs of a global clientele with web application firewall, encryption, and single sign-on solutions.

About us

Penta Security Systems Inc. is a leader in web, IoT, and data security solutions and services. With 20 years of IT security expertise in powering secured connections, Penta Security is the top cyber security vendor in Asia, as recognized by Frost & Sullivan, and APAC market share leader in the WAF industry. Driving innovations across encryption, authentication, and signature-free firewall detection technology, Penta Security's whole-system approach to security enables resilience in an era of hyper web integration and connectivity. For more information on Penta Security, visit www.pentasecurity.com. For partnership inquiries, email info@pentasecurity.com.

Contact:

Karen Cruz,

Office: (+82) 2-2125-6735

Email: karencruz@pentasecurity.com