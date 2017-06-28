Retailers Benefit as Creator by Zmags and Magento Combine to Deliver Rich Consumer Experiences

Zmags, the leading shoppable content company, today announced that it has been named a Magento Select Partner, a significant milestone in its ongoing relationship with Magento Commerce. The announcement was made at the MagentoLive UK conference in London and will allow merchants to seamlessly deliver rich consumer experiences across all touchpoints.

Creator by Zmags is an easy-to-use tool that empowers marketers to create and publish robust and immersive customer experiences quickly, without assistance from their IT team. Combining this powerful solution with the flexibility of the Magento platform gives all merchants the ability to better engage, convert and retain customers through rich content across all digital channels.

"The adoption of Creator by Zmags across merchant sites built on the Magento ecommerce platform has been both rapid and pervasive. This makes the alliance between our two companies a logical next step," said Brian Rigney, CEO, Zmags. "We're excited to formalize our partnership in order to work together more strategically for years to come."

To enable this joint solution, Zmags has created an extension that will automatically add a lightweight Creator snippet into the Magento Platform header to allow for one-click publishing. Additionally, in the merchant's Creator instance, they will see a widget that connects them instantly to their Magento platform. This extension will be available in the Magento Marketplace this summer.

"Our merchants are looking to stay competitive by sharing rich customer experiences with their shoppers, but that is no easy task for companies with small creative and IT teams," said Ryan Murden, head of business development at Magento. "With Creator by Zmags, our customers have the tools to meet this challenge, making Zmags a natural match for the Magento Select Partner Program."

Zmags will showcase the joint solution demonstrating creative experiences like lookbooks, quizzes, buying guides and tutorials during the MagentoLive UK event today in booth 24. Zmags and Magento merchants include Steinhoff Retail Group, LSA International, Murad, Heal's and All Things BBQ.

