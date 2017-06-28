Quay Australia Teams Up With Kylie Jenner For A Limited-Edition Sunglass Collaboration

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Melbourne-born Quay Australia, a leading eyewear company, announces a high-profile sunglass collaboration with pop culture phenomenon and entrepreneur, Kylie Jenner. Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8127151-quay-australia-kylie-jenner-sunglass-collection-quayxkylie/



The QUAYXKYLIE capsule collection-comprised of 4 styles and 11 skus-will be available beginning July 11th at www.QuayAustralia.com and retailers worldwide for $75-$80 USD each.

"We've found the perfect collaborator in Kylie. Her social influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate," says Quay Australiafounder, Linda Hammond.

Kylie's passion for style and design enabled her to have a hands-on approach with the capsule collection. The fashion and beauty entrepreneur personally designed the limited-edition sunglasses, alongside the world-renowned Quay Australia team. The collection reflects both Kylie's own trendsetting style and the unique, bold designs Quay Australia is known for.

Kyliecomments, "I've been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time. I'm so excited to create my very own collection and share my love for the brand with my fans."

As one of the world's most-followed people on social media, Kylie has amassed a combined following of over 175 million users and has an influence on everything from beauty to fashion. A dedicated campaign using QUAYXKYLIE will be used to promote the collaboration on social media and in digital marketing efforts.

Seen on countlesscelebritiesand known for their influencer collaborations,the brand has a proven track record of success. Found in over 35 countries and 2000 retailers worldwide, Quay Australia sees the collaboration as a way to propel the business forward and target Kylie's millennial fanbase. The partnership is in line with the company's on-going strategy to expand its reach globally.

The carefully curated QUAYXKYLIE capsule collection features a diverse range of styles, including an oversized shield, sportswear-inspired aviators, petite cat eyes and minimalistic geometric frames. Each pair of sunglasses in the collection comes complete with a premium case and cleaning cloth.

For more information, please visit www.quayaustralia.com and follow @QuayAustralia.

About Quay Australia

Quay Australia was born roadside on the festival circuit, surrounded by music artists and festival goers who inspired the brand to create notoriously cool, affordable sunnies for the nonconforming and freethinking. From dramatically oversized aviators to reflective lenses and bold cat eyes, Quay Australia has become a favorite for individuals withfearless style, a carefree attitude and fresh perspective.

For over 12 years, Quay Australia has built aQUAYSQUADthat is loyal, passionate and looks to the brand to make themstand out in the crowdand set the trend for their latest accessories. Seen on countlesscelebritiesand known for limited-editioninfluencer collaborations, Quay Australia is the go-to accessible brand for millennial men and women that makes them feel like they are part ofthe in crowd.

