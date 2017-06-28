Frost & Sullivan Applauds Cutting-edge Innovation in PROXA's Liquid Waste Treatment Technologies

SANTA CLARA, California, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the liquid waste treatment market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes PROXA with the 2017 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Visionary Innovation Leadership. PROXA's deep technological expertise and commitment to innovation make it a world leader in the liquid waste treatment market. The company pioneered the use of the eutectic freeze crystallization (EFC) process for industrial purposes, enabling customers to extract 99.8% of brine salts from effluents.

PROXA leads from the front by offering long-term holistic solutions. In addition to waste removal from water, it assists clients in optimizing existing processes to make them more economical and efficient. Technologies such as Cascade and Glacier, which aid the recovery of valuable by-products from waste brine for reuse, showcase PROXA's innovation, R&D capabilities, and dedication to resolving water treatment issues.

PROXA's EFC process is a game changer. Traditional thermal and non-thermal zero liquid discharge (ZLD) technologies are failing to meet demand. They are inefficient and require storage facilities, which often release waste back into the environment. However, PROXA's EFC process can extract a variety of salts, including sodium sulfate, phosphate salts, and calcium carbonate, from mixed brines at high purities. These by-products can then be used in a variety of markets, including construction, detergents, and fertilizers. EFC's low capital and operating costs, along with its efficiency in recovering valuable materials from waste streams at low-temperatures, enables clients to set up sustainable, profitable, and environment-friendly solutions.

"PROXA's EFC process was modified to enhance scalability, energy efficiency, and commercial success," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst, Constance Nyambayo. "It brings brine, which is a concentrated salt solution, down to its lowest possible temperature of solidification - known as the eutectic point. At this point, the salt crystallizes and sinks to the bottom, while the water turns to ice and floats to the top. This approach offers greater benefits than traditional liquid waste management technologies."

"Over the past 30 years, PROXA has experienced impressive financial, geographical, and technological growth. Its financial success spurred its expansion into South America, the Middle East, Africa, and Australia," noted Nyambayo. "Additionally, its inorganic growth strategies have endowed the company with greater technical competencies and wider service offerings, enabling PROXA to serve clients at numerous points in the waste treatment value chain."

Industries such as mining, oil and gas, petrochemical, food and beverage, steel, paper, and power seek PROXA's expertise. Its clientele boasts global majors such as Anglo American, Glencore, Barrick Gold, Sasol, Shell, Nestle, AB Inbev, Arcelor Mittal, and Engie.

PROXA's singular focus on creating differentiated solutions that not only improve business performance, but also benefit the environment, makes it richly deserving of Frost & Sullivan's honor.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this Award to the company that demonstrates the understanding to leverage global Mega Trends and integrates the vision into processes to achieve strategic excellence. The Award recognises the efficacy of the recipient's innovative process and the impact it has on business and society at large.

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews and extensive secondary research to identify benchmarking procedures in the industry.

About PROXA

PROXA is a leading water treatment specialist whose integrated services cover the entire water cycle and span numerous industries, including mining, food & beverage, power, petrochemical, oil & gas, mineral, pulp & paper, steel, commercial & municipal and residential & commercial sector.

PROXA has international offices in Belgium, Luxembourg, Adelaide, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Johannesburg and Cape Town and employs close to 400 permanent members of staff. PROXA is continually looking for ways to add value to every aspect of business - a culture that results in faster turn-around times, reduced risk exposure and innovative solutions and products that are better for clients, better for productivity and the environment.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

