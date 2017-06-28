ProtectWise And sep2 Announce Channel Partnership

Alliance enables cybersecurity services provider sep2 to extend the reach of ProtectWise and deliver its enterprise security platform to organisations across the UK

LONDON, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ProtectWiseTM, the enterprise security company that delivers pervasive visibility, automated threat detection and unlimited forensic exploration, and IT security services provider sep2 today announced a channel partnership. Marking the company's first U.K.-focused channel alliance, ProtectWise will work with sep2 to provide organisations with a utility model for enterprise security through the cloud-based platform, The ProtectWise GridTM.

"ProtectWise is very pleased to partner with sep2 as a foundational member of our channel program in the United Kingdom," said Damon Harvey, Vice President, EMEA Region, ProtectWise. "sep2 have a strong track record of delivering leading security solutions and providing strategic support to large organisations across a variety of industries. We look forward to working with sep2 as a key partner in building our footprint in the market."

"sep2 are delighted to be chosen to be the first UK channel partner for ProtectWise," said Tim Ward, Director & Head of Business Development at sep2. "sep2 are a business with a technology driven board and a cutting edge commercial focus, we are committed to supporting, promoting and supplying our customers with innovative, exciting technologies."

sep2 offer The ProtectWise Grid to UK organisations via trial and full license subscriptions. Along with the real-time and retrospective security delivered from the cloud and on demand by The ProtectWise Grid, sep2 provide a suite of professional services to support customers from implementation to launch to management.

About ProtectWise

ProtectWise' harnesses the power of the recorded network to provide a new utility model for enterprise security. The company's platform, The ProtectWise Grid', captures full fidelity network traffic for real-time and retrospective analysis in an advanced visual presentation. Delivered from the cloud, The ProtectWise Grid is an integrated solution that provides frictionless deployment and scalability.

Founded in April 2013, ProtectWise is based in Denver and led by a team of security and SaaS industry veterans from McAfee, Palo Alto Networks, and Symantec. The company launched the Immersive SecuritySM movement in 2017 to build a new path forward for the security industry. ProtectWise has raised more than $67 million in funding. For more information, visit www.protectwise.com.

About sep2

Founded in 2016 by three passionate and focused security professionals, sep2was born out of the drive for perfect security and service excellence, with solid understanding in designing, implementing and auditing IT Security infrastructures.

The sep2 team have a well-earned reputation of offering organisations a vast wealth of knowledge and support in a multitude of solutions and services.

sep2vendors include - Barracuda, Check Point, Egress, ForcePoint, Gemalto, Ironscales, LogRhythm, Neustar, Proofpoint, ProtectWise, Pulse Secure, Sentinel One, TrapX. For more information, visit https://www.sep2.co.uk/

