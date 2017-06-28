Johannesburg Conference to Tackle Digital Transformation in Healthcare

JOHANNESBURG, June 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The 3rd Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa (HISA2017), taking place in Johannesburg on 29-30 August 2017, will tackle hot topics such as robotic surgery, electronic health records, personalized healthcare, IoT in healthcare, driving down the cost of care with technology, eHealth policy, telemedicine advances, the future of healthcare and much more.



Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa will assemble over 300 CxOs, administrators, heads of technology, policy makers and key stakeholders from public and private hospitals, technology solution providers, academics as well as health-tech entrepreneurs. This conference is set to showcase the latest technologies from leading exhibitors and provide insight from world-class speakers sharing their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-life experiences.

Key topics at #HISA2017:

Regulating HealthTech in Africa

in Practical technology solutions for African healthcare

technology solutions for African healthcare Getting buy-in from staff and management

from staff and management Can technology address the shortage of medical practitioners?

Developing a Digital Transformation Strategy for your Healthcare Facility

for your Your patient records have been hacked . Now what?!

. Now what?! Digital Healthcare 'Snake Oil ' Solutions?

' Solutions? Healthcare Robots: Ethical Issues to Consider

Ethical Issues to Consider Investing in robotics: Cost vs. Benefit

Will doctors become obsolete?

become Harnessing available data to improve clinical and organizational performance

The Future of Healthcare : What's on the horizon?

: What's on the horizon? Driving Down the Total Cost of Care with Technology

Confirmed speakers include:

Dr. Gyles Morrison, Founder, Clinical UX Association (UK)

Leonard Slabbert, Head of Technology at Boehringer Ingelheim

Andrew Brown, Managing Executive, Mediswitch

Valter Adao, Partner and Lead Director at Deloitte Digital Africa

Elliot Sack, CEO at eHealth Group

Dr. Nicolaas Duneas, CEO, Altis Biologics

Prof. Richard Gordon, Executive Director at the SAMRC

Simi Adejumo, CEO, Aajoh ( Nigeria )

To register, speak, sponsor or exhibit visit: http://www.healthcareinnovationsummit.co.za/

About African Innovator Group:

African Innovator Group is a dynamic media and events company that specialises in publishing and events, as well as marketing and advertising solutions for the information age. We have a global publishing network and international client base, which we service from offices in Johannesburg.

Publishing: ITNewsAfrica.com, African Innovator Magazine.

Events:Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa, IoT Forum Africa, Digital Transformation Congress



