Riga, Nasdaq Baltic Market, June 28, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the tax, corporate finance, auditing and advisory services company BDO Latvia is granted the status of a Certified Adviser on the First North market in Latvia as of June 28, 2017 by Nasdaq Riga.



BDO Latvia will provide its services to companies eager to admit their securities for trading on Nasdaq First North. Certified Adviser's role is to guide growth companies through the application process and ensure that the companies fulfill all the requirements of First North rules on a continuing basis.



"We are pleased to see that the list of First North Certified Advisers is becoming more diverse with BDO Latvia joining as a Certified Adviser," said Daiga Auzina-Melalksne, Head of Nasdaq Riga. "It is essential to have many experienced professionals with different backgrounds to guide young and ambitious companies during their first steps towards First North. Guidance is crucial for growth companies as it gives confidence during the listing process and is a great support afterwards."



"I believe that right now, when our economy is facing several local and international challenges, it is the perfect time for companies to start using the alternative market for capital-raising. We see First North as a great business possibility for growth companies to raise capital, increase the visibility and get the credibility of being a public company. This also gives the investors a variation of investment opportunities. Although First North is available for Baltic companies already for ten years, it still has unused potential on investments. Moreover, the expansion of First North supports the local economic growth, as well as benefits the entire region," said Vita Liberte, BDO Latvia Partner.



BDO Latvia is a part of BDO - one of the leading expert organisations with more than 64,000 experts in 158 countries. BDO Latvia has achieved significant and consistent growth. BDO Latvia experienced specialists provide high-quality tax, corporate finance, auditing, and advisory services for companies, organisations and public sector bodies. Their international presence gives the company a global vision of business and allows them to advise their clients with the support of a strong, dynamic network which offers industry and legislation specific knowledge in each country. Read more: www.bdo.lv/en-gb/home.



About First North First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges at Nasdaq. It does not have the legal status as a regulated market in the EU. The regulatory demands are less extensive than on the regulated market and hence there is a higher risk connected to investments on First North. This can also mean higher earnings potential on investments. First North provides a large investor base since it operates on the same trading and settlement systems as the Baltic regulated market.



About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11 trillion. To learn more, visit: nasdaq.com/ambition or business.nasdaq.com.



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB, Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic Market represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Baltic central securities depositories. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



Media Relations Contact: Eva Dzerve +371 67 212 431 eva.dzerve@nasdaq.com