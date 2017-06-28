Invengo Textile Services today announced the launch of ACUITY Connect, a compact, cost-effective mobile linen inventory management solution for industrial laundries, hotels and hospitals.

ACUITY Connect combines a highly performant handheld UHF reader and a cloud-based mobile app. Linen managers can gain rapid and real-time overview of their stocks to better control linen going in/out their facility, to improve the management of daily/monthly requirements and to optimize labor costs.

The wireless ergonomic UHF device features a user-friendly app interface, enabling fast and efficient inventory counts at strategic stages: linen coming in from the laundry, linen dispatch to various services, stock taking in linen rooms and soiled linen check-out.

The ACUITY Connect mobile app leverages the power of cloud computing and pervasive mobile devices to allow users to gain rapid and simple overview of their linen stock levels and determine which items and in which quantities are at any given time. Packed with advanced features, the new app also provides users with access to real-time online reports and interactive dashboards, delivering critical information on linen flows, clean versus soiled linen usage, dormant stocks and linen losses.

"The key to any data service is to make it easy for customers to access information wherever they may be" said Richard Bailly, General Manager for Invengo Technologies. "This is exactly why we designed ACUITY Connect, as part of our global linen visibility platform for laundries, hotels, hospitals: an all-in-one, plug and play mobile solution for linen managers to perform precise RFID tracking with enhanced flexibility so that they can manage their own linen stocks, which ultimately allows for well-informed, intelligent decision-making."

ABOUT INVENGO

Invengo is a leading developer and manufacturer of high quality RAIN RFID and HF connectivity solutions utilized in the Internet of Things. Invengo is one of the largest publicly traded (SZSE:002161.SZ), RFID-oriented companies in the world.

Invengo Textile Services, based in France, provides ACUITY, a real-time inventory visibility platform, combining software, RFID hardware and services. www.invengo.com/textile

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170628005512/en/

Contacts:

Invengo

Angeline Fraud

+33 4 1396 1127

marketing.tcas@invengo.com