ETTEPLAN OYJ, Stock Exchange Release, June 28, 2017, AT 11.10 A.M.



Etteplan Oyj - Managers' transactions



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Ikonen, Petri Legal Person Position: Other senior manager --------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 7437006I5533R06JU690_20170628084225_4 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Etteplan Oyj LEI: 7437006I5533R06JU690 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-06-26 Nature of the transaction: Disposal Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009008650 Volume: 187 Unit price: 8,84000 Euro Volume: 20 Unit price: 8,85000 Euro Volume: 338 Unit price: 8,86000 Euro Volume: 244 Unit price: 8,87000 Euro Volume: 121 Unit price: 8,90000 Euro Volume: 90 Unit price: 8,93000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1000 Volume weighted average price: 8.86964 Euro



For more information, please contact: Outi Torniainen, SVP, Communications and Marketing, tel, +358 40 512 1375



