

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) Wednesday announced a definitive merger agreement to buy Spectranetics Corp. (SPNC), a vascular intervention and lead management solutions provider. Under the deal, Philips will commence a tender offer to buy Spectranetics for $38.50 per share, to be paid in cash upon completion. The implied enterprise value is approximately 1.9 billion euros, inclusive of Spectranetics' cash and debt.



The transaction is expected to be accretive to Philips' revenue growth, adjusted EBITA margins and adjusted earnings per share by 2018. The company expects the acquisition to accelerate its expansion in image-guided therapy devices to treat cardiac and peripheral vascular disease.



The per share price represents a 27 percent premium to Spectranetics closing price on June 27. The board of directors of Spectranetics has approved the transaction and recommends the offer to its shareholders. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017.



Upon completion of the transaction, Spectranetics and its more than 900 employees will become part of the Image-Guided Therapy Business Group within Philips.



Spectranetics' device portfolio includes a range of laser atherectomy catheters for treatment of blockages, the AngioSculpt scoring balloon, the AngioSculptX scoring balloon, and the Stellarex drug-coated balloon. All of these market segments exhibit high growth rates.



The Stellarex drug-coated balloon is a key growth driver in Spectranetics' portfolio. Stellarex already is CE-marked, and under review by the FDA for premarket approval in the U.S.



Spectranetics is currently growing double digits and projects 2017 sales to be in the range of $293 million to $306 million. Spectranetics' standalone revenue growth is expected to be double-digit and adjusted EBITA to be positive by 2018.



The combined Spectranetics and Philips Image Guided Therapy Devices business within Philips' Image-Guided Therapy Business Group is expected to grow to approximately 1 billion euros by 2020.



Philips said it sees sustained high sales growth through new product introductions across a highly synergistic therapy device portfolio. As part of Philips, the Spectranetics business is expected to benefit immediately from Philips' platform enabling cost and working capital synergies.



Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips, said, 'Building on the successful integration of the Volcano acquisition in early 2015, we are now accelerating our strategic expansion into therapy devices with the agreement to acquire Spectranetics.'



In Amsterdam, Philips shares were trading at 32.28 euros, down 0.78 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX